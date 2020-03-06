UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals 13 Food Points, Illegal Slaughterhouses

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:38 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals 13 food points, illegal slaughterhouses

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed 13 food points and fined dozens of eateries during an ongoing crackdown against unhygienic and illegal food businesses across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed 13 food points and fined dozens of eateries during an ongoing crackdown against unhygienic and illegal food businesses across the province.

During the operation, PFA Director General Irfan Memon conducted raids on two illegal slaughterhouses in Bakar Mandi and caught red-handed for preparing the meat of sick animals. The teams witnessed the practice of injecting water into meat for increasing the weights on which basis, the authority sealed Malik Cheeno and one other. Meanwhile, two chicken suppliers were also caught by PFA in Tollinton market.

DG PFA said that authority had registered a case in the respective police station after apprehended two people from the spot. He said that meat's weight was being increased to earn money.

The use of hazardous quality food is injurious to health for people and causes of different health problems. All confiscated material was set ablaze at PAMCO's furnace.

PFA Khanawal team raided Mughal Mirch Masala factory and sealed it over proved contamination of non-food graded in chilli, the presence of unnecessary items in the processing area and for using rusty machinery.

PFA has close down a factory in Raheem Yar Khan on account of adulteration. A team of PFA also sealed Master Chargha Broast over using rancid oil and non-compliance of the instructions.

A team of PFA raided Liaqat Salt unit over failure its samples, preserved food at foot level and poor cleanliness arrangements. The authority also shut down two sweets shops for using untraceable chemicals and loose colours in the preparation of confectioneries. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. PFA teams had sealed Murtaza Ijaz store in Attock and Anees Akram store in Jhelum selling expired and loose spices.

The provisional food regulatory body had stopped the production of Mega foods and Hafiz Revari by serving an emergency prohibition order. PFA Sargodha team raided Al-Rehman chicken shop for failing to meet the food safety standards and unhygienic meat. Furthermore, meat safety team had sealed milk poultry sale center in Sialkot for not adopting cone slaughtering system.

In Gujarat, Ishtiaq Karyana store was sealed by PFA after recovering 'Gutka'.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Water Police Station Oil Sale Sargodha Sialkot Jhelum Attock Money Market All From Weight

Recent Stories

First Coronavirus Case Detected in The Vatican - H ..

3 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull advises rival parties to wait for next ..

3 minutes ago

US Earmarks $10Mln to Fight Locust Swarms in East ..

3 minutes ago

Fire in cotton factory in Hyderabad claims life of ..

10 minutes ago

VCs for sensitizing students about COVID-19

10 minutes ago

Islamic State group claims deadly Afghanistan atta ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.