Punjab Food Authority seals 13 food points, illegal slaughterhouses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed 13 food points and fined dozens of eateries during an ongoing crackdown against unhygienic and illegal food businesses across the province.

During the operation, PFA Director General Irfan Memon conducted raids on two illegal slaughterhouses in Bakar Mandi and caught red-handed for preparing the meat of sick animals. The teams witnessed the practice of injecting water into meat for increasing the weights on which basis, the authority sealed Malik Cheeno and one other. Meanwhile, two chicken suppliers were also caught by PFA in Tollinton market.

DG PFA said that authority had registered a case in the respective police station after apprehended two people from the spot. He said that meat's weight was being increased to earn money.

The use of hazardous quality food is injurious to health for people and causes of different health problems. All confiscated material was set ablaze at PAMCO's furnace.

PFA Khanawal team raided Mughal Mirch Masala factory and sealed it over proved contamination of non-food graded in chilli, the presence of unnecessary items in the processing area and for using rusty machinery.

PFA has close down a factory in Raheem Yar Khan on account of adulteration. A team of PFA also sealed Master Chargha Broast over using rancid oil and non-compliance of the instructions.

A team of PFA raided Liaqat Salt unit over failure its samples, preserved food at foot level and poor cleanliness arrangements. The authority also shut down two sweets shops for using untraceable chemicals and loose colours in the preparation of confectioneries. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. PFA teams had sealed Murtaza Ijaz store in Attock and Anees Akram store in Jhelum selling expired and loose spices.

The provisional food regulatory body had stopped the production of Mega foods and Hafiz Revari by serving an emergency prohibition order. PFA Sargodha team raided Al-Rehman chicken shop for failing to meet the food safety standards and unhygienic meat. Furthermore, meat safety team had sealed milk poultry sale center in Sialkot for not adopting cone slaughtering system.

In Gujarat, Ishtiaq Karyana store was sealed by PFA after recovering 'Gutka'.