Punjab Food Authority seals 22 eateries in operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a grand operation against manufactures of fake and adulterated milk to ensure the availability of pure and nutritious milk in the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to PFA sources here on Tuesday, Director General Irfan Memon said, during the massive operation, authority tested 28,200 litre milk amongst 14,500 litre disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals. He said that dairy safety teams examined the milk collection chillers and mill supply vehicles to inspect the quality of milk. He said that teams founded the low level of LR and fats in milk besides adulteration. He added that PFA was vigilantly monitoring the food industry including milk industry at all level as per food law. Irfan Memon said that the Punjab Food Authority would not tolerate adulteration in milk at any coast.

Meanwhile, PFA teams sealed 22 food points and imposed more than 0.8 million fine on dozens of food business operators during its routine inspection operation across Punjab. As per details, PFA team sealed Gulzar Spices unit in Khanawal for selling adulterated spices and two other general stores were also sealed due to selling expired food items and poor storage system.

A meat safety team sealed Al-Khair Poultry Service & Supplier in Multan owing to sale unhygienic meat of emaciated chicken. In Bahawalpur, PFA sealed a production unit of Rohi Bread over incomplete labelling, stinky environment and an abundance of insects.

An enforcement team of PFA raided Fri Chicks in Faisalabad and sealed it due to using dirty oil for frying goods and the presence of insects' filth on packing material. Another team closed down Al-Masoom Atta Chaki located at Barkat Chowk over failure its salt samples and founded junk material.

Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. The raiding team confiscated 50kg substandard salt.

In Chinniot, Amman Ullah Khoya unit was sealed by PFA for using vegetable ghee in the manufacturing of khoya and worst condition of hygiene. In Rawalpindi, food teams shut down Islamabad General Store for selling expired and loose tainted spices while TEVTA College's Canteen was sealed over non-compliance of instructions. In Attock team also sealed three eateries for failing to meet the hygienic working environment.

PFA Gujranwala team raided American Bakers and sealed it after founded expired eatables and for failing to produce a record. Two paan shops were also sealed for selling gutka and poor cleanliness arrangements during different raids. The teams confiscated over 300 packets of gutka. In another raid, the food safety team shut down Zamzama Restaurant owing to use of rancid oil and untraceable non-food graded colours.

Similarly, PFA Hafizabad team sealed Akram Hotel and Haneef Juice Corner for not paying the license fee and over failure to adopt food safety standards. The team also stopped the production of Haneef Juice Corner by serving an emergency prohibition order. Nagra Mart was sealed by PFA for selling expired food in Sialkot.

A dairy safety team raided Allah Daad Khoya Unit in Sargodha and sealed it for producing adulterated khoyawith substandard ingredients and in Mianwali team sealed City school's canteen due to using styrofoam and presence of pests.

PFA also discarded a huge quantity of unwholesome food including 2,460kg adulterated chickpea, 190 litres tainted milk, 23kgpulses, 20kg khoya and expired drinks, sources added.