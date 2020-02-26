Punjab Food Authority seals 26 food points

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority's enforcement teams on Wednesday sealed 26 food businesses over adulteration, forgery and non-compliance of the authority's instructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority's enforcement teams on Wednesday sealed 26 food businesses over adulteration, forgery and non-compliance of the authority's instructions.

The provincial food regulatory body also slapped fine of Rs 486,500 on more than 40 food business operators (FBOs) due to violations.

The action was taken against FBOs during a massive crackdown in Punjab. Food safety teams thoroughly examined the food quality, hygiene and food standards during the operation.

In Lahore, dairy safety teams of PFA set up a screening picket at Babu Sabu Interchange under the supervision of its Director General Irfan Memon and disposed of 15,000 litres adulterated milk while checking 25,000 litres milk. Adulterated milk was being carried on different vehicles which checked at screening pickets.

Irfan Memon said that tankers of milk carrier vehicles were found very dirty and rusted during the inspection.

In last week, more than 50,000 litres tainted milk had been discarded by the authority.

The team shut down Jalandhar Jaggery unit for producing fake jaggery with the help of hazardous syrup, artificial flavours, loose colours and chemical in Faisalabad. Meanwhile, the raiding team witnessed poor storage system, stinky environment, an abundance of insects in the production area and unavailability of labelling on product. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates. During the raid, the authority seized 5,700kg substandard jaggery, 150 litres poor quality sugar syrup, 256 litres oil, 200kg powder and 1,900 litres adulterated milk along with machinery.

In Rawalpindi, the authority sealed Saghar Foods and Waheed Associates over stored adulterated food and expired meat.

The teams also shut down Luxury Foods and Faisal Traders due to repackaging of expired products, an abundance of insects and non-compliance of authority instructions. Two Karyana stores were sealed for selling substandard and tainted spices.

A food safety team also stopped Waheed Associate by imposing an emergency prohibition order for not having a Halal Foods Certificates and failing to produce a record. Meanwhile, PFA seized 52,000 kilo fish, 4,000kg meat, 100kg chilli, 150 cartons of energy drinks, 150 cartons of bubble gum, 50 cartons of ketchup, 263 cartons of chocolate, 2000 fake labels and many other items.

PFA Sialkot meat safety teams sealed four poultry shops for selling the meat of sick and dead chicken. The raiding teams also witnessed an abundance of insects and worst condition of hygiene. In Gujranwala, the team shut down Hunza Ghee Industry owing to violating labelling law and poor cleanliness arrangements. Similarly, PFA sealed Bilal Traders over wrong labelling, Shahzad General Store for selling expired food and Riaz Grinding unit due to selling tainted spices.

The teams sealed seven Karyana stores during different raids in South region due to selling adulterated red chilli and turmeric powder, not taking measures to control pests, not having food licenses and failing to meet hygienic working environment. All these food points were sealed in Vehari, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Layyah. A team of PFA Bahawalnagar sealed Rehman Dairy Shop and Mazhar Milk Collection Center for violation of the rules of Food Act.