UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals 33 Food Points, Closes Production Of 50 Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals 33 food points, closes production of 50 units

Punjab Food Authority during inspection in Lahore division sealed 33 food points and closed production of 50 units during the last one month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority during inspection in Lahore division sealed 33 food points and closed production of 50 units during the last one month.

Additional DG Operations PFA Rafia Haider giving briefing to DG PFA Irfan Memon about the performance of the authority in Lahore division during the last month of November said the teams of the authority inspected as many as 2209 food points in Lahore division in which 33 were sealed on adulteration charges and production of 50 food producing units closed due to having poor hygienic condition.

The teams also fined 393 food points and lodged four FIRs against violators of food act.

The teams also issued notices to 1725 food points besides collecting 499 samples for analysis in labs during the last month in Lahore division.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Punjab November

Recent Stories

Macron to Stay True to Pension Reform, But Ready t ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Police Conduct Coordinated Raids Against F ..

2 minutes ago

Unprecedented block of internet access to IOK cond ..

2 minutes ago

Minority community rally expresses solidarity with ..

2 minutes ago

SNGPL initiates crackdown against compressors

13 minutes ago

UN General Assembly Adopts Russian Resolution on C ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.