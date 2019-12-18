Punjab Food Authority seals 33 food points, closes production of 50 units

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority during inspection in Lahore division sealed 33 food points and closed production of 50 units during the last one month.

Additional DG Operations PFA Rafia Haider giving briefing to DG PFA Irfan Memon about the performance of the authority in Lahore division during the last month of November said the teams of the authority inspected as many as 2209 food points in Lahore division in which 33 were sealed on adulteration charges and production of 50 food producing units closed due to having poor hygienic condition.

The teams also fined 393 food points and lodged four FIRs against violators of food act.

The teams also issued notices to 1725 food points besides collecting 499 samples for analysis in labs during the last month in Lahore division.