Punjab Food Authority Seals 6 Food Points, Imposes Rs 60,000 Fine
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continues its crackdown against the adulteration mafia, sealing six food points and imposing fines worth Rs 60,000 for serious violations. The operation, led by Deputy Director Dr. Qasim Raza on the directives of the Director General PFA, was carried out across the district.
According to the PFA spokesperson, the crackdown took place in areas including Sargodha Road, Main Bazaar, and Lalian, where four chicken shops and two well-known fast-food outlets were sealed due to poor hygiene, substandard food quality, and other major violations.
The inspection teams found broken kitchen floors, dirty freezers, and an infestation of insects at various food outlets.
Additionally, employees lacked medical and training certificates, while large quantities of expired food items and 60 liters of adulterated milk were discarded.
At chicken shops, rusty knives were being used for slaughtering, and meat was kept uncovered for sale, violating food safety regulations.
Despite multiple warning notices issued earlier, the outlets failed to improve conditions, leading to strict action and heavy fines.
The PFA spokesperson reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and fraudulent business practices in Chiniot.
Citizens have been advised to avoid purchasing pre-prepared meat and ensure quality checks before buying food products.
For complaints or reports regarding food safety violations, the public can contact the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Food Authority seals 6 food points, imposes Rs 60,000 fine57 seconds ago
-
President Zardari, Premier Li discuss trade cooperation, people-to-people linkages1 minute ago
-
AJK PM terms presence of PM Shehbaz Sharif in AJK as evidence of Pakistan's unflinching support to ..11 minutes ago
-
Protest erupts over alleged police torture leading to woman’s death11 minutes ago
-
Cooperate with polio teams, don't shut door on vaccination: Experts41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates HSS's building in Billi Tang1 hour ago
-
PFA intensifies operations to ensure public health safety1 hour ago
-
Mirwaiz urges release of 500 people arrested during mass raids in valley2 hours ago
-
Four killed, several injured in Surab vehicle crash2 hours ago
-
Robber held in injured condition2 hours ago
-
Passenger arrested with fake documents at Lahore Airport2 hours ago
-
Robber held in injured condition2 hours ago