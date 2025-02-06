Punjab Food Authority seals 6 food points, imposes Rs 60,000 fine

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continues its crackdown against the adulteration mafia, sealing six food points and imposing fines worth Rs 60,000 for serious violations. The operation, led by Deputy Director Dr. Qasim Raza on the directives of the Director General PFA, was carried out across the district.

According to the PFA spokesperson, the crackdown took place in areas including Sargodha Road, Main Bazaar, and Lalian, where four chicken shops and two well-known fast-food outlets were sealed due to poor hygiene, substandard food quality, and other major violations.

The inspection teams found broken kitchen floors, dirty freezers, and an infestation of insects at various food outlets.

Additionally, employees lacked medical and training certificates, while large quantities of expired food items and 60 liters of adulterated milk were discarded.

At chicken shops, rusty knives were being used for slaughtering, and meat was kept uncovered for sale, violating food safety regulations.

Despite multiple warning notices issued earlier, the outlets failed to improve conditions, leading to strict action and heavy fines.

The PFA spokesperson reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and fraudulent business practices in Chiniot.

Citizens have been advised to avoid purchasing pre-prepared meat and ensure quality checks before buying food products.

For complaints or reports regarding food safety violations, the public can contact the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223.