Punjab Food Authority Seals Eight Food Points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals eight food points

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed eight food points and imposed Rs 17,500 on violation across the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed eight food points and imposed Rs 17,500 on violation across the South Punjab.

The teams raided and sealed eight food points over poor cleanliness and manufacturing unhygienic items.

A sum of Rs 17,500 was also imposed on shopkeepers over violations and warning notices were also served to various shopkeepers for improving cleanliness, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

