Punjab Food Authority seals factory, seizes 3000 kg tainted spices, food

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority under the supervision of its Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman sealed a spices manufacturing factory on adulteration charges and recovered around 3,000kg unwholesome food, spcies during the raid, here on Thursday.

The team of the PFA conducted a raid on a spices factory named as Abdul Razzaq Spices factory on Sheikhupura Road in Kot Abdul Malik and caught them red-handed producing hazardous spices.

He said that rice husk was being used in the preparation of turmeric and chilli powder after colouring.

The use of adulterated spices causes of stomach, intestine and other fatal diseases.

DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that adulterated spices were supplied on different local hotels and food points in the glittering packing.

The raiding team confiscated 1,700kg rice hulls, 1250kg tainted turmeric and 16kg loose colours.

He further said that PFA had lodged an FIR against the factory owner after apprehending two people from the spot.