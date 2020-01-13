Punjab Food Authority seals filtration plant ,imposed fine of Rs 102,500

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while one water filtration plant was sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while one water filtration plant was sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams sealed Capital Filtration Plant in city area for violating SOP"s regarding to maintain hygiene environment .

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 102,500 on various outlets while notices were issued to several outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.