Punjab Food Authority Seals Five Outlets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals five outlets

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed five outlets over unhygienic conditions and using unhealthy ingredients in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed five outlets over unhygienic conditions and using unhealthy ingredients in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas.

A spokesman of the department told media that PFA conducted raid on different sweet and bakers shop and sealed Yousaf barkers in Rawalpindi while Javed Sweets and Kamran sweet were sealed in Gujar Khan besides imposed a fine of Rs 47000 on seven outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements and hygienic environment.

PFA teams also conducted its operation on G.T road and sealed Rauf bakers over unhygienic condition.

Director General, PFA Irfan Nawaz Memon has appealed the citizens to purchase quality and ratified products from reliable stores.

He added that people can inform PFA about adulteration mafia, expired products and food-related issues on its Facebook page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

