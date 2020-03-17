Punjab Food Authority seals food point on recovering impurities, expired stock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority seized 600 kg adulterated red chilies, 300 kg each expired material, raw material and 200 kg manufactured products in a crackdown at Food and grain market.

Food safety teams of PFA raided at food points and spices factories at the market and sealed Talbina Food for stocking expired stock besides untraceable martial.

Led by Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi, the teams conducted raids at Ali Masla Chakki, Maqsood Ahmed chilies grinding mill and Talbina private limited on early Tuesday morning.

Kheer mix, a type of dessert, with sugar free and honey flavors was being prepared by using almond, khoya and other ingredients at the food point.

Red chilies mixed with different impurities was also recovered in a huge quantity, said a spokesperson for PFA.

These material causes lung, stomach caners and other diseases.