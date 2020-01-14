Punjab Food Authority seals four food points

UrduPoint.com
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed four food points, penalised two eateries and issued warning notices to five units over violation of the PFA Act

According to a PFA spokesperson, the action was taken while carrying out an operation against big food points in capital city and its surrounding areas under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon.

Irfan Memon said that the PFA team raided Butt Karahi and sealed it over worst condition of hygiene and failure to take preventative measures to control pests. The team also shutdown Pak Asia Desi Karahi for using loose spices, preserving food in stinky freezers and failing to meet hygienic working environment.

He said that a famous food point, Fazal-e-Haq Dera, was closed down for storing food in the washroom and poor cleanliness arrangements.

A PFA team also sealed Bashir Dar-ul-Mahi on account of mislabelling and over presence of substandard food.

The director general said that the PFA had issued fine tickets to Nadeem Buffet and TM Coffee over failure to produce medical certificates of the employees. It served warning notices on five food points including Yousaf Falooda, Bundu Khan, Hot Spot Coffee, The Hungry Bare and Matam Makkah over violations of the law and directed them to improve their quality.

