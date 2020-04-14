Punjab Food Authority seals four milk shops over adulteration

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed four milk shops and disposed of 3,480 litre adulterated milk while carrying out an operation against adulterated milk in the area of Thokar Niaz Bag Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed four milk shops and disposed of 3,480 litre adulterated milk while carrying out an operation against adulterated milk in the area of Thokar Niaz Bag Lahore. The dairy safety teams have inspected total 11,810 litre milk during the operation which was loaded on milk carrier vehicles and available at milk shops.

The authority also issued warning notices for improvement to Subhan, Al-Noor and Ghosia Milk shops over minor violations.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that authority shut down Ghosia, Awal Hamd, Punjab and Afzal Milk shops over failure to meet the food standards defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that milk was�disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals.

He said that PFA was checking the milk quality through the latest mobile testing lab.

The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food for the public as per the vision of Punjab government amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Irfan Memon further said that adulteration was a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt with iron hand. He further said that the use of adulterated milk was not good for elders and children.

He said that PFA's food safety officers were being sent to the field wearingfull protective clothing who are screening the food business operators for COVID-19with the help of thermal guns along with guiding them to prevent coronavirus.