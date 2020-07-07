UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals Four Outlets , Arrested One

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:03 AM

Punjab Food Authority seals four outlets , arrested one

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while four outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements in the division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while four outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements in the division.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Swedish dairy products for selling adulterated milk and arrested a person on the spot in Jehlum area.

The teams sealed Sohni sweets and bakers in Taxila area for using expired eggs for making bakery products.

Meanwhile PFA teams in Mandi Bahudin area sealed Umer traders for not having food license and sealed Suleman bakers in Gujrat area for violating food standards.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Punjab Gujrat Taxila Media

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

21 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

1 hour ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Russian Court Arrests Deputy Science Minister for ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors in Nigeria state strike over virus test re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.