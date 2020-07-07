Punjab Food Authority seals four outlets , arrested one

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while four outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements in the division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while four outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements in the division.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Swedish dairy products for selling adulterated milk and arrested a person on the spot in Jehlum area.

The teams sealed Sohni sweets and bakers in Taxila area for using expired eggs for making bakery products.

Meanwhile PFA teams in Mandi Bahudin area sealed Umer traders for not having food license and sealed Suleman bakers in Gujrat area for violating food standards.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.