UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority Seals Grinding Unit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals grinding unit

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed grinding unit of a food factory on the charge of producing adulterated spices in Faisalabad on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed grinding unit of a food factory on the charge of producing adulterated spices in Faisalabad on Saturday.

A spokesman said that the PFA team, headed by deputy director operations, conducted surprise raid at grinding unit of a food factory situated at Jhang Road near Bhatta Stop where adulterated and spurious turmeric powder was being produced by mixing cornmeal and chemical in it.

The raiding team also seized 200-kilogram spurious turmeric powder, 80-kg turmeric and huge quantity of other items. The team also confiscated three grinding machines and sealed the factory unit whereas a case was got registered at Raza Abad police station for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Police Station Road Jhang From

Recent Stories

Gomal University holds consultancy meeting to impl ..

Gomal University holds consultancy meeting to implement 2+2 Curriculum formula

3 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad assures people of Khatwal village fo ..

DC Abbottabad assures people of Khatwal village for resolve of issues

3 minutes ago
 Full court should hear petitions on election of Pu ..

Full court should hear petitions on election of Punjab CM: Coalition parties

22 minutes ago
 Ten Hag rues Manchester United's 'unacceptable' la ..

Ten Hag rues Manchester United's 'unacceptable' lapse in draw with Villa

22 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

22 minutes ago
 Sharjeel, Murtaza for suo motu against PTI goons c ..

Sharjeel, Murtaza for suo motu against PTI goons climbing over apex court's wall ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.