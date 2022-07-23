Punjab Food Authority seals grinding unit

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed grinding unit of a food factory on the charge of producing adulterated spices in Faisalabad on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed grinding unit of a food factory on the charge of producing adulterated spices in Faisalabad on Saturday.

A spokesman said that the PFA team, headed by deputy director operations, conducted surprise raid at grinding unit of a food factory situated at Jhang Road near Bhatta Stop where adulterated and spurious turmeric powder was being produced by mixing cornmeal and chemical in it.

The raiding team also seized 200-kilogram spurious turmeric powder, 80-kg turmeric and huge quantity of other items. The team also confiscated three grinding machines and sealed the factory unit whereas a case was got registered at Raza Abad police station for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, he added.