Punjab Food Authority Seals Grinding Unit, Confiscates 6000kg Adulterated Spices

Sat 14th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday sealed a grinding unit on account of adulteration and confiscated 6000kg tainted spices during a raid conducted in the area of Haji Park Shalimar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday sealed a grinding unit on account of adulteration and confiscated 6000kg tainted spices during a raid conducted in the area of Haji Park Shalimar Town.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon. He said that red chilli powder was being prepared by adding chemicals, non-food graded colours and sawdust in the fungus-infested chilli whole. The team also witnessed poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates and its administration also failed to produce record.

DG PFA said that the grinding unit was also neglecting the previous instruction of the authority which had given to food business operator before this visit.

Irfan Memon said hazardous spices were supplied to different local shops after packing in the prominent brands packaging.

He said that the use of adulterated spices leads to stomach and intestinal diseasesso that people should prefer 'homemade food' instead of consuming ready-madeproducts.

