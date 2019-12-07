UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals Hazardous Chilli Grinding Unit

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals hazardous chilli grinding unit

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday raided a grinding (chaki) unit in the walled city and sealed it for producing adulterated red chilli powder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday raided a grinding (chaki) unit in the walled city and sealed it for producing adulterated red chilli powder.

A raiding team confiscated 1,740 kilogram of unhygienic chilli powder that was being supplied to different local hotels and Dhaba (food points) in attractive packaging.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that red chilli was being produced by adding coloured red-chilli-whole peppers and husk of rice. The chilli powder was stuffed on dirty floor of the unit without taking any safety measures, he said and added that the grinding unit was functional in thickly populated area of Akbari Mandi.

He said that use of adulterated and substandard spices in food dishes causes stomach and gastrointestinal problems among the consumers.

The DG expressed the resolve that PFA would not compromise on quality of food and deal the iron hands the violators who were not meeting the PFA Food Standards.

He also appealed to people to consume quality eatables for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

