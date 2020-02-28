UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals Nine Outlets, Imposed Fine Of Rs 90,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:52 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets in different areas of Rawalpindi division inspected various sites while nine outlets were sealed over unhygienic conditions, expiry products and use of unhealthy ingredients for the edibles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets in different areas of Rawalpindi division inspected various sites while nine outlets were sealed over unhygienic conditions, expiry products and use of unhealthy ingredients for the edibles.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Qasim Traders, Peshawar Chapli Kabab, Special Peshawari Kabab in Rawalpindi, Sher Ahmed General Store and Shoaib Ali Store in Attock, Ghamgoal Sharif Pakwan, Hafiz Pakwan and Punjab poultry were sealed in Chakwal for not making proper cleanliness arrangements, hygienic environment, expiry products, use of unhealthy ingredients for the edibles and kitchen infested with insects.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 90,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 63 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

