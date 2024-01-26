Punjab Food Authority Seals One Food Outlet; Imposes Fine On Others
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted raids on Friday in several Attock city bazaars and markets to curb adulteration and the selling of inferior food items
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted raids on Friday in several Attock city bazaars and markets to curb adulteration and the selling of inferior food items.
According to PFA officials, a special food safety team led by Director of Operations Amna Rafeeq conducted a surprise visit to several restaurants and a bakery manufacturing unit in the city.
The team sealed a bakery production unit due to improper labelling, use of blue drums, substandard food items, poor storage, and poor sanitation.
The raiding team also found evidence of insects, missing worker records and medical certifications, and poor cleaning practices; as a result, the production facility was sealed.
During the operation, food supplies weighing up to 220 kg were also destroyed. According to the spokeswoman, the team also fined two restaurants and one bread production unit for having unsanitary conditions totaling over 0.160 million.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Soc ..
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat6 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct9 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day9 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days6 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident9 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects6 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..38 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki40 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed40 minutes ago
-
Killers get death penalty on two counts40 minutes ago
-
ECP Balochistan chief calls on IGP40 minutes ago