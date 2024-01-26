Punjab Food Authority seals one food outlet; imposes fine on others

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted raids on Friday in several Attock city bazaars and markets to curb adulteration and the selling of inferior food items

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted raids on Friday in several Attock city bazaars and markets to curb adulteration and the selling of inferior food items.

According to PFA officials, a special food safety team led by Director of Operations Amna Rafeeq conducted a surprise visit to several restaurants and a bakery manufacturing unit in the city.

The team sealed a bakery production unit due to improper labelling, use of blue drums, substandard food items, poor storage, and poor sanitation.

The raiding team also found evidence of insects, missing worker records and medical certifications, and poor cleaning practices; as a result, the production facility was sealed.

During the operation, food supplies weighing up to 220 kg were also destroyed. According to the spokeswoman, the team also fined two restaurants and one bread production unit for having unsanitary conditions totaling over 0.160 million.

