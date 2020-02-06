UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals One Restaurant, Imposed Fine Of Rs 105,000

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals one restaurant, imposed fine of Rs 105,000

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) Thursday sealed one restaurant and imposed fine of Rs 105,000 on various outlets during checking in Rawalpindi areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority(PFA) Thursday sealed one restaurant and imposed fine of Rs 105,000 on various outlets during checking in Rawalpindi areas.

According to PFA spokesman, the teams sealed Pakistan Khaba house for using unhygienic edible oil while notices were issued to 159 outlets to improve cleanliness else strict action would be taken against them.

