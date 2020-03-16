Punjab Food Authority seals seven eateries in province

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday sealed seven food points and imposed hefty fines on dozens of eateries over violations in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday sealed seven food points and imposed hefty fines on dozens of eateries over violations in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson, the PFA South team shut down Rao Arif Foods (nimko unit) for selling substandard eatables and not taking measures to control pests. In another raid, PFA team sealed Tanveer Juice due to not compliance of authority instructions and worst condition of hygiene and failure to meet food standards.

A dairy safety team of PFA Rawalpindi sealed a milk shop for preparing tainted milk and selling it.

In another raid, Farman Warehouse was sealed over failure to meet the previous instructions, poor results of sampling test and unavailability of record. In Chakwal, food safety teams sealed Naveed Hotel over poor arrangements of cleanliness, poor storage and abundance of insects.

PFA also sealed Shanawar and Nasar Khoya units in Sargodha for using substandard ingredients, the presence of lizards, an abundance of insects and non-compliance of instruction, the spokesperson said.