Punjab Food Authority Seals Seven Outlets

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 10:38 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets, on Wednesday inspected various sites and sealed seven outlets for violating the PFA act

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets, on Wednesday inspected various sites and sealed seven outlets for violating the PFA act.

PFA teams also disposed of 95 litre cold drinks and bread packets over the expiry date during routine checking, PFA spokesman told APP.

The teams also issued warning notices to 37 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents.

