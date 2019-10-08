Punjab Food Authority seals six outlets, imposed fine of Rs 122,000

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, sealed six of them for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, sealed six of them for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Al Madina sweets, New city foods, Alfalah bakers, New Nirala sweets and Shandar sweets and bakers in different areas of the city as their administration was failed to maintain food standards and were using chemicals in making sweets.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 122,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to several outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.