UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals Six Outlets, Imposed Fine Of Rs 122,000

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals six outlets, imposed fine of Rs 122,000

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, sealed six of them for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, sealed six of them for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Al Madina sweets, New city foods, Alfalah bakers, New Nirala sweets and Shandar sweets and bakers in different areas of the city as their administration was failed to maintain food standards and were using chemicals in making sweets.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 122,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to several outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Media

Recent Stories

Abdul Hadi, Ubaid, Abdul Wahid and Mehran shine on ..

1 minute ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

9 minutes ago

Zain and Ahsan hit centuries, Sajid and Suleman ta ..

17 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister inaugurates Diabetic Mobile Clin ..

42 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 08 Oct 2019

44 seconds ago

Indonesian Police Thwart Series of Blasts in Jakar ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.