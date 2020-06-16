UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals Six Outlets ,imposes Fine Of Rs 286,000

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals six outlets ,imposes fine of Rs 286,000

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while six outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while six outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed TEVTA college canteen and Islamabad general store in Rawalpindi area for selling expired items.

Meanwhile PFA teams in Attock area sealed Sardar Masala Farosh and Rehman Brothers for selling adulterated spices and failed to maintain the cleanliness standards. The teams also sealed Noor Awan hotel and Malik Milk Shop for using unhygienic milk.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 286,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 99 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Hotel Fine Rawalpindi Attock Media

Recent Stories

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

46 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement ..

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

2 hours ago

‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become ro ..

2 hours ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.