Punjab Food Authority seals six outlets in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while six outlets were sealed on unhygienic conditions and using unhealthy ingredients in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas.

A spokesman of the department told media that PFA sealed Asad snacks, Asad Foods, Pak Shireen and Qasr e Shireen, Saifran restaurant in Rawalpindi while Al-Aziz water supply in Chakwal besides fine of Rs 55,500 was also imposed on several outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements and hygienic environment.

PFA teams also conducted its operation in different areas of Jhelum and imposed a fine of Rs. 33000 on several outlets.

Director General, PFA Muhammad Usman had appealed citizens to purchase quality and ratified products from reliable stores.

He said that people could inform PFA about adulteration mafia, expired products and food-related issues on its Facebook page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.