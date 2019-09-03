UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals Six Outlets In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:55 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals six outlets in Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while six outlets were sealed on unhygienic conditions and using unhealthy ingredients in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while six outlets were sealed on unhygienic conditions and using unhealthy ingredients in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas.

A spokesman of the department told media that PFA sealed Asad snacks, Asad Foods, Pak Shireen and Qasr e Shireen, Saifran restaurant in Rawalpindi while Al-Aziz water supply in Chakwal besides fine of Rs 55,500 was also imposed on several outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements and hygienic environment.

PFA teams also conducted its operation in different areas of Jhelum and imposed a fine of Rs. 33000 on several outlets.

Director General, PFA Muhammad Usman had appealed citizens to purchase quality and ratified products from reliable stores.

He said that people could inform PFA about adulteration mafia, expired products and food-related issues on its Facebook page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Mobile Facebook Fine Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Media From

Recent Stories

New judicial year to start on Sept 11

13 seconds ago

DIG Hazara visits Haripur, reviews security arrang ..

15 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister opens 'Naya Pakistan Manzila ..

19 seconds ago

Commission constituted to revise master plan of Is ..

25 seconds ago

Towel manufacturers call for payment of refunds

15 minutes ago

Balochistan govt, University of Balochistan sign c ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.