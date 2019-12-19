UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals Snack Factory, Confiscates 4,750kg Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:27 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals snack factory, confiscates 4,750kg food

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has closed down a snack factory over substandard production and recovered a huge cache of unhealthy food during an operation in the provincial metropolis on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has closed down a snack factory over substandard production and recovered a huge cache of unhealthy food during an operation in the provincial metropolis on Thursday.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon in the area of Kot Abdul Malik of city.

The authority had raided Tameem World Foods factory and sealed it due to producing hazardous snacks for children with expired ingredients, said Irfan Memon.

He said that expired wheat flour, spices and loose colours were being used in the manufacturing of snacks.

He said that the raiding team also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects, cobwebs and nests in the premises of the production area.

He informed the PFA watchdog team had confiscated thousands of kilograms of low-grade food included 100kg adulterated ketchup, 75kg chemicals and 4,600kg expired raw material.

Meanwhile, Irfan Memon further said the PFA had penalized London Snacks unit in Ferozwala with hefty fines over failure to produce a record and the presence of loose colours.

