Punjab Food Authority seals snacks factory, confiscates 4,750kg food

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) closed down a snack factory over substandard production and recovered a huge cache of unhealthy food during an operation in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) closed down a snack factory over substandard production and recovered a huge cache of unhealthy food during an operation in the provincial metropolis.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon in the area of Kot Abdul Malik.

He said the authority had raided Tameem World Foods factory and sealed it due to producing hazardous snacks for children with expired ingredients.

He said that expired wheat flour, spices and loose colours were being used in manufacturing of snacks.

He said that the raiding team also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects, cobwebs and nests in the premises of the production area.

He said the PFA watchdog team had confiscated thousands of kilograms of low-grade food, including 100kg adulterated ketchup, 75kg chemicals and 4,600kg expired raw material.

Meanwhile, Irfan Memon said the PFA had penalised London Snacks unit in Ferozwala with hefty fines over failure to produce a record and the presence of loose colours.