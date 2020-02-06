Punjab Food Authority seals three food points in South Punjab

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and sealed three food points across the South Punjab here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and sealed three food points across the South Punjab here on Thursday.

The food safety teams raided and sealed three food points over poor cleanliness and manufacturing unhygienic edible items.

In Khanewal, the teams sealed Amir foods and Muhammad Ali spices factory, said PFA here on Thursday.

Similarly, Yasir keryana store in Layyah was also sealed. The diary safety teams disposed off 17000 litres adulterated milk in Muzaffargarh 262,000 fine to various shops. The teams also issued warning notices to shops for improving cleanliness.