Punjab Food Authority seals three outlets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Wednesday inspected various sites while three outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Soghat Bakers, Best One cash and carry and MA Bakers as their administration failed to maintain the food standards and were using chemicals in making sweets.

The teams also issued notices to several outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.