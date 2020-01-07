Punjab Food Authority seals three outlets, imposes fine of Rs 83,000

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, while three outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The department's spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Bismillah beef shop, Al Basit filter and Nafees foods in Rawalpindi areas as their administration had failed to maintain the food standards.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to several others to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.