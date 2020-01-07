UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals Three Outlets, Imposes Fine Of Rs 83,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:11 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals three outlets, imposes fine of Rs 83,000

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, while three outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, while three outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The department's spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Bismillah beef shop, Al Basit filter and Nafees foods in Rawalpindi areas as their administration had failed to maintain the food standards.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to several others to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Rawalpindi Media

Recent Stories

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

32 minutes ago

Politicians besides establishment responsible for ..

5 minutes ago

Farmer killed in roof collapse in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Govt to trace every person linked with drugs busin ..

5 minutes ago

Housing minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid grieved at ..

11 minutes ago

One more youth martyr in fresh act by Indian troop ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.