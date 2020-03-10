UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals Three Outlets, Imposes Fine Of Rs 98,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals three outlets, imposes fine of Rs 98,000

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed three for not following the SOPs regarding maintaining food standard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed three for not following the SOPs regarding maintaining food standard.

The department spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Masha Allah Chicken shop for not having medical certificates of its employees and proper cleanliness arrangements.

The teams sealed Javed spices as its administration failed to provide the record of the items while Mian Muhammad Dahee shop was sealed for selling adulterated yogurt.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 98,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 156 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Media

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

39 minutes ago

Trump not to attend Russia's V-day celebrations in ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be opened on March 30

2 minutes ago

Russia, Mongolia Suspend Cross-Border Railway Trav ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

3 minutes ago

9 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.