Punjab Food Authority seals three outlets, imposes fine of Rs 98,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed three for not following the SOPs regarding maintaining food standard.

The department spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Masha Allah Chicken shop for not having medical certificates of its employees and proper cleanliness arrangements.

The teams sealed Javed spices as its administration failed to provide the record of the items while Mian Muhammad Dahee shop was sealed for selling adulterated yogurt.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 98,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 156 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.