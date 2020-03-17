UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals Three Outlets, Imposes Fine Of Rs 81,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:09 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals three outlets, imposes fine of Rs 81,000

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, and sealed three for not following the SOPs regarding maintaining food standard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites, and sealed three for not following the SOPs regarding maintaining food standard.

The departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Jhoolay Lal Milk shop for selling adulterated milk.

The teams also sealed Farman godown and Naveed hotel for not adopting cleanliness arrangements while their administration failed to provide the record of the items.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 81,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 181 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

