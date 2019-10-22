UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals Two Fat Rending Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:22 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals two fat rending units

The Punjab Food Authority has unearthed two fat rending units extracting oil from the fat of animals, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority has unearthed two fat rending units extracting oil from the fat of animals, here on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted in the area of Sherakot, under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

PFA watchdog team confiscated more than 5400 litres oil during the raids.

The Director General said that oil was being produced after heating the filths and fats of animals. He said that dirty oil was being supplied on local hotels instead of Bio-diesel companies. He said that this oil was sold in the market after mixing in the used oil.

He further said that use of harmful oil in the food might lead to stomach problems and fatal diseases. Extracted oil from animal fat can be used in Bio-diesel. He said that the authority is fully active to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food for the public in the market.

