Punjab Food Authority seals two food centres, discards 3 lakh rotten eggs

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two food centres and discarded three lakh rotten eggs during an operation in Chichawatni and Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two food centres and discarded three lakh rotten eggs during an operation in Chichawatni and Sahiwal.

The PFA teams sealed Bake Master Food Industry and Koh-e-Noor Dairy over recovery of 750kg fungus-infested food items and 68 rolls of fake labelling.

Te authority raided Faizan Cold Store and confiscated a huge cache of hatchery eggs. These rotten eggs were used to supply to bakeries and biscuit powder manufacturing companies. Confiscated rotten eggs were discarded at a solid waste dumping site.

The PFA DG said that MA Foods, Ravi Cold Store and Haji Nazir & Sons Cold Store had been charged with hefty fines over poor arrangements.