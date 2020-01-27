Punjab Food Authority seals two food points

(@imziishan)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two food shops on charges of selling expired goods and poor cleanliness arrangements here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two food shops on charges of selling expired goods and poor cleanliness arrangements here on Monday.

According to sources, the PFA teams inspected 160 food shops and sealed two eateries including Rehan Food Products and Ghosia Foods for unhygienic condition, presence of mouse and expired food items. The teams also disposed of the expired items.