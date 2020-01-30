UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals Two Oulets,discard 1085kg Harmful Peanuts

Punjab Food Authority seals two oulets,discard 1085kg harmful peanuts

Punjab Food Authority Thursday sealed two outlets and confiscated around 1085 kg colored peanuts and other items during raid in various Rawalpindi areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority Thursday sealed two outlets and confiscated around 1085 kg colored peanuts and other items during raid in various Rawalpindi areas.

According to PFA spokesman,the teams raided the Hassan Deen roasting unit in Ganjmandi area and sealed it for selling unhygienic and loose adulterated dry fruits.

The teams also sealed Pahlwan di Hatti shop for selling adulterated milk in Raja Bazar area.

The teams discarded 10850kg peanuts and 144 packets of Laziza Kheer Mix at the spot in the Ganjmandi while PFA teams also stopped the production of Kaka Chanda Traders and Zaiqa traders for not having raw material record by imposing an emergency prohibition order,he said.

