UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Seals Two Outlets ,147 Notices Issued

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets ,147 notices issued

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday sealed two outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday sealed two outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media persons that PFA teams during routine checking in city area sealed Bila traders and H.

A,Catering service for not adopting hygienic measures repeatedly while heavy fine was imposed on nine outlets.

The teams also issued notices to 147 outlets to improve cleanliness arrangements else strict action would be taken against them,he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Media

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

24 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

39 minutes ago

Trump Blasts Impeachment as Hoax, Says Sure It Wil ..

2 minutes ago

ICRC Commends Improvement of Situation in Yemen Bu ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Police Ban Drones in Jerusalem's Airspace ..

2 minutes ago

Interior Minister, Hungarian envoy discuss matters ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.