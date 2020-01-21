Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets ,147 notices issued

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday sealed two outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday sealed two outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media persons that PFA teams during routine checking in city area sealed Bila traders and H.

A,Catering service for not adopting hygienic measures repeatedly while heavy fine was imposed on nine outlets.

The teams also issued notices to 147 outlets to improve cleanliness arrangements else strict action would be taken against them,he added.