Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media persons that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Abass hotel and Bhatti Tikka center as their administration failed to maintain the food standards.

The teams also issued notices to several outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.