Punjab Food Authority Seals Two Outlets, Imposed Fine Of Rs 63,000

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:03 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets, imposed fine of Rs 63,000

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Thursday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Thursday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Department spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Yasir soda center as its administration failed to maintain the hygienic standard, adding, having no medical certificates of its employees.

The teams also sealed Durrani bread shawarama center for not making hygienic environment while fine of Rs 63,000 was also imposed on various outlets for not adopting food safety standards.

