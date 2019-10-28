UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seals Two Outlets, Imposes Fine Of Rs 250,000

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:51 PM

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets, imposes fine of Rs 250,000

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday sealed two outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday sealed two outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The department's spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking in Attock area sealed Nasir Khan General store for selling Gutka illegally, while a fine of Rs 250,000 was also imposed on various outlets for unhygienic condition and their administration had failed to provide medical certificates of employees.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

