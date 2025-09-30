Punjab Food Authority Seizes 10 Maunds Of Unhealthy Meat In Mailsi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) intensified action against the supply of unhygienic meat.
A joint team of Food Safety and Livestock officials inspected a meat-carrying vehicle
at Rafiq Chowk, Daukotah, Mailsi.
During inspection, 10 maunds of foul-smelling, stale, and hazardous meat was found and
immediately destroyed.
The vehicle was handed over to police, while an FIR was lodged against the supplier
and two persons were arrested on the spot.
Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said the crackdown on the mafia endangering
public health would continue.
