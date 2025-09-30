Punjab Food Authority seizes 10 Maunds of unhealthy meat in Mailsi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) intensified action against the supply of unhygienic meat.

A joint team of Food Safety and Livestock officials inspected a meat-carrying vehicle

at Rafiq Chowk, Daukotah, Mailsi.

During inspection, 10 maunds of foul-smelling, stale, and hazardous meat was found and

immediately destroyed.

The vehicle was handed over to police, while an FIR was lodged against the supplier

and two persons were arrested on the spot.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said the crackdown on the mafia endangering

public health would continue.