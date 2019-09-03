Punjab Food Authority seizes 7,560 litres used rancid oil: Capt Muhammad Usman

The Punjab Food Authority's vigilance team has foiled an attempt to supply of 7,560 litres used rancid oil from Rawalpindi to Lahore here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority's vigilance team has foiled an attempt to supply of 7,560 litres used rancid oil Rawalpindi to Lahore here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General (retd) Capt Muhammad Usman said, working on a tip-off, the PFA team intercepted a Lahore bound truck (TAM-152) by placing barricades and found 42 drums containing dirty oil.

The team took the drums and truck into custody and started investigation.

He said that an organized group was in the surveillance of the authority for last few weeks due to its suspicious activities.

He said the accused collected oil at a fairly cheap price from different factories in the name of bio-diesel and supplied to local shops. He said the used oil could only be used in the preparation of biodiesel, according to the PFA Act.

Muhammad Usman further said the use of such hazardous oil causes stomach ulcer and cancer. He said that PFA would reduce the burden of diseases to eliminate food adulteration, as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister.