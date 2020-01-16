Punjab Food Authority seizes 80,000kg expired chocolates

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had confiscated a huge cache of expired chocolate after inspecting two loaded trucks and a warehouse in the vicinity of Sheikhupura Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) had confiscated a huge cache of expired chocolate after inspecting two loaded trucks and a warehouse in the vicinity of Sheikhupura Road.

An operation was conducted to target the counterfeiters under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon by placing pickets more than 14-hour long at different points.

The DG said the authority had registered a case against supplier Waseem Aslam and handed him over to the police after he was apprehended.

He said Waseem was trying to supply fully loaded trucks with expired chocolates to Faisalabad after purchasing from the production unit of Kolson but PFA had foiled an attempt to supply a consignment of thousands of kilograms bonbons/chocolates after catching him red-handed.

He elaborated that expired chocolates had to be supplied in the markets of Faisalabad and its surrounding areas after repacking and removing fungus by using chemicals.

Irfan Memon further said that PFA also raided a warehouse near Sial Flour Mill on Faisalabad Road on the information of supplier where the main stock of expired chocolate was seized.

He said PFA had seized 80,000kg expired chocolates in the operation. He added that by law, storing or selling of expired goods was a serious offence and PFA would not allow anyone to violate it.