Punjab Food Authority Seizes 80,000kg Expired Chocolates,case Registered

Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:41 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has confiscated a huge cache of expired chocolate after inspecting two loaded trucks and a warehouse in the vicinity of Sheikhupura Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has confiscated a huge cache of expired chocolate after inspecting two loaded trucks and a warehouse in the vicinity of Sheikhupura Road.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon by placing pickets at different points.

The DG said that the authority had registered a case against supplier Waseem Aslam and handed him over to the police.

He said that Waseem was trying to supply fully loaded trucks with expired chocolates to Faisalabad after purchasing from the production unit of Kolson but the PFA had foiled an attempt to supply a consignment of thousands of kilograms bonbons/chocolates after catching him red-handed.

He elaborated that expired chocolates had to be supplied in the market of Faisalabad and its surrounding areas after repacking and removing fungus by using chemicals.

Irfan Memon said the PFA also raided a warehouse near Sial Flour Mill on Faisalabad Road on the information of supplier where the main stock of expired chocolate was seized.

He said the PFA had seized 80,000kg expired chocolates in the operation.

He added that by law, storing or selling of expired goods was a serious offence and the PFA would not allow anyone to violate it.

