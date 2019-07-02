Punjab Food Authority seizes meat of dead, sick chicken

The Punjab Food Authority's meat safety and vigilance team foiled an attempt to supply of 1,000 kg meat of emaciated, sick and dead chicken in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority's meat safety and vigilance team foiled an attempt to supply of 1,000 kg meat of emaciated, sick and dead chicken in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that a truck of Saleem Poultry Supplier loaded with sick and dead chickens was being supplied to Tollinton market.

He said that action was taken against the supplier after conducting tests on the spot and completing the requirements.

He said that all confiscated meat carried to Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company for incinerating as per eco-friendly policy.

He appealed to the citizens to slaughter healthy chicken in front of their eyes for getting fresh chicken meat.

He further said that people should check the quality of food before purchasing as well as its good quality and ratified products from reliable stores. The director general said that PFA was taking strict action against the butchers/food business operators who are involved in bad practice, while the use of unhealthy and substandard meat was injurious to health.