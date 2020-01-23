UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Seizes Over 2,300kg Unwholesome Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) caught a big production unit of substandard snacks and confiscated 5,000kg packing role along with 2,300kg unwholesome food during a raid on Kasur Road here on Thursday.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon.

He said the PFA had carried a special raid against Javed Snacks unit that involved in the wicked practice of food adulteration and counterfeiting.

He said that snacks were being prepared with expired raw material which was purchased at a fairly cheap price from different factories.

He said that hazardous snacks and chocolates were also packed in an attractive packing of popular brands and supplied on local shops in Lahore and its surrounding areas.

Irfan Memon said that the raiding team had witnessed the poor storage system and an abundance of insects while counterfeiters also failed to produce a food licence on the spot.

He said that the authority had registered a case against the owner of the factory on account of adulteration and other violations of the Act.

