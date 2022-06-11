UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority Sets Up Camp For Free Milk Testing

Published June 11, 2022

Punjab Food Authority sets up camp for free milk testing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday set up a camp to provide free milk testing facility at the doorstep of the locals.

On the occasion, the teams have educated the people about the impacts of adulterated milk on human health specially children, other than providing a free milk testing facility.

A large number of people visited the camp to avail the facility and appreciated the initiative of the Food authority.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon supervised the whole activity of the teams at camp and carried out a door-to-door campaign to make the event successful. He said that the purpose of the camp was controlling the wicked practice of milk adulteration at any cost as per the vision of the Punjab government.

He urged people to join hands with PFA for eliminating the adulteration mafia and counterfeiters from society. He vowed that PFA will make Punjab's land narrow for adulteration mafia and will not spare anyone who breaches the laws.

On the directions of director general, PFA announced from all major mosques in the walled city areas that people to bring 200ml of raw milk to avail of this facility.

Meanwhile, PFA disposed of 6,000 litres of impure milk over the failure of the samples of milk carrier vehicles on the spot.

The DG along with dairy safety teams visited the different milk shops to check the milk quality and hygiene issues. He said that milk is considered a staple diet because it is consumed daily and constitutes a major part of our diet. On the other side, the burden on hospitals can be decreased by ensuring the provision of healthy and safe food to the people, he added.

He also appealed to the people not to give property for rent to counterfeiters and adulteration mafia at any cost otherwise, strict action would be taken against them along with adulterators as per law.

