Punjab Food Authority sets up dietary awareness camp

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company organized a dietary awareness camp on the subject "Role of Nutrition in Strengthening Immune System" at China Scheme Model Bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company organized a dietary awareness camp on the subject "Role of Nutrition in Strengthening Immune System" at China Scheme Model Bazaar.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon participated as chief guest and visited different stalls during his visit. On the occasion, Additional Secretary Nazia Jabeen and people from different walks of life were present.

He said that a team of PFA nutrition experts provided free of cost consultancy to visitors about the role of nutritional management to avert dengue fever and viral infections in this season. He said that the purpose of this dietary awareness camp was to guide the general public about the healthy diet that could avoid complications during these diseases.

Jadoon urged people to prefer homemade food and fresh juices instead of consuming fast food and soda drinks because unhealthy food caused health problems. While, the use of vitamins and minerals boosted the immunity system. He further said people could strengthen immunity through healthy lifestyle practices and exercise.

Additional Secretary Nazia Jabeen appreciated the PFA for arranging an awareness camp and bringing a positive change in eating habits of the general public. She said it was the need of the hour to educate the general public about the selection of healthy food and its uses.