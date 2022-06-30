Punjab Food Authority stops production of oil mill over violations

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed a unit producing fake edible oil during a raid and caught a vehicle loaded with 400 litres of hazardous oil in the area of Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed a unit producing fake edible oil during a raid and caught a vehicle loaded with 400 litres of hazardous oil in the area of Rawalpindi.

Talking to media here, PFA Director General Shoiab Khan Jadoon said that the food authority has lodged first information reports (FIRs) against both accused on account of adulteration and violations of the provincial food law.

He said that acting on a tip off, the authority carried out a raid on Rawat Oil Mill and stopped its production till further order by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO).

Jadoon said that PFA imposed EPO due to using expired chemicals, unavailability of record, the presence of insects in packing material and proven contamination of substandard ingredients in oil.

The authority has sent the oil samples for further laboratory testing, he added.

In another raid, PFA had placed a picket in the Waris Khan Police Station and caught a vehicle carrying oil extracted from animal fat.

He said the food authority confiscated 1,900 litres of oil during the raids.

The PFA DG has appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in the surroundings and to inform PFA in case of witnessed any suspicious activity related to the food business.

He added that PFA would continue the mission to make Punjab's land narrow for adulteration mafia and would not spare anyone who breaches the laws.