Punjab Food Authority Stops Production Of Two Food Points, Imposes Hefty Fines On Three Eateries

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Punjab Food Authority stops production of two food points, imposes hefty fines on three eateries

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) on two food points and imposed hefty fines on three eateries over violations while carrying out a food inspection drive at Sukheki Service Area and Sial Mor, Motorway

The purpose of the inspection was ensuring the availability of healthy and safe food for the commuters. In this regard, PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik visited different food points to check the food quality and the performance of field teams.

The purpose of the inspection was ensuring the availability of healthy and safe food for the commuters. In this regard, PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik visited different food points to check the food quality and the performance of field teams.

The authority examined the kitchens, production areas and other parts of the food outlets.

A team of PFA stopped the production of two famous food chains by imposing EPO till the rectification.

The PFA DG said the food authority took action against both units due to using polluted water, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, the team witnessed an abundance of insects, rodents and cockroaches in the kitchen area.

Further, food safety teams penalized three food points with hefty fines over non-compliance with the authority instructions.

He said that continuous checking schedule of food points on motorway service areas has been given to the teams which purpose is to bring improvement in the quality of food for customers.

The PFA DG said that indiscriminate operation would continue against substandard food points and the mafia involved in food adulteration would face stern action.

