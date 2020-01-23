UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Stops Production Of Two Food Points On Adulteration

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:49 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) rooted out a ketchup production unit and stopped production of two food points over adulteration and substandard operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) rooted out a ketchup production unit and stopped production of two food points over adulteration and substandard operations.

Under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon, the regulatory body also lodged an FIR against the fake ketchup production unit after rooting out machinery, including three gas cylinder, two grinding machines, two burners, two weight machines, motor and non-food graded drums.

Meanwhile, the PFA discarded 1,300kg substandard ketchup, 400kg pulp, 400kg starch and a huge quantity of loose colours and chemicals.

